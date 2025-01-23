Keys stuns Swiatek, faces battle of big hitters against Sabalenka in Oz final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys made rocky starts on Thursday but eventually secured contrasting victories to set up a heavy metal Australian Open final showdown that will pit two of the game's big hitters against each other.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka overwhelmed her best friend Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2 in an impressive display of sheer power in their semifinal to storm into her third straight title clash at the year's opening Grand Slam, where she will bid for her fourth major title.

Keys rallied from a set down and saved a match point to stun Swiatek 5-7 6-1 7-6(8) in a thriller, reaching her first final at the Australian Open and second at the majors after a run to the 2017 US Open title clash ended in a loss to Sloane Stephens.

The 29-year-old American had spoken in 2022 about the “dark pit of despair” she found herself in as her career stalled due to the pressure of trying to remain in the upper echelons of tennis but her return to that level this year has been rapid.