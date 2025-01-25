Sport

Sparkling Keys stuns Sabalenka to claim maiden Grand Slam title

25 January 2025 - 13:11 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Madison Keys of the United States celebrates after she won the championship point against Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the Australian Open.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

American Madison Keys produced an inspired display to dethrone top seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open and capture her maiden Grand Slam title with a battling 6-3 2-6 7-5 victory in the final on Saturday.

The 29-year-old became the fourth-oldest first-time Grand Slam champion in the professional era after Flavia Pennetta, Ann Jones and Francesca Schiavone and her win ended Sabalenka's bid for a third straight Melbourne Park crown.

Sabalenka made a couple of double faults to drop serve in the opening game and looked off colour in the early exchanges as the free-hitting Keys heaped pressure on the top seed with a dipping cross-court winner en route to a double break.

The American 19th seed rode her luck after a net cord winner and went up 5-1 in 20 minutes before conceding a break with a wayward backhand before Sabalenka gifted her set point with a fourth double fault.

Keys, who was hitting much harder than her opponent on both flanks, fired her 11th winner with a backhand down the line to clinch the opening set but Sabalenka began to mix up her game in the next set and sliced her way through to level the match.

Both players relied on their powerful serves and shot-making to remain level until 5-5 in the decider but there was one final momentum shift as Keys produced some blistering winners to claim the next two games and the biggest triumph of her career.

Reuters

