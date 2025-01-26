Keys fulfils Grand Slam ambition after banishing doubts with therapy

Madison Keys once suffered under the weight of expectation that one day, some day, she would achieve the Grand Slam success tipped for her since she was an 11-year-old prodigy.

On Saturday, nearly 16 years after turning professional, the liberated American upset world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 2-6 7-5 in the Australian Open final.

Good things come to those who wait as the saying goes — but Keys's wait may have seemed interminable.

Her Australian Open triumph came in her 46th Grand Slam, the third-most for a maiden major trophy in the professional era, behind only Flavia Pennetta and Marion Bartoli.

While her pile-driving groundstrokes and courage under fire were vital in toppling Sabalenka, the double defending champion and world number one, Keys credited therapy for helping her play her best tennis.