Sport

Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian Open title

World No 1 becomes Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam crowns

26 January 2025 - 13:45 By Ian Ransom in Melbourne
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning championship point against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their 2025 Australian Open final at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning championship point against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their 2025 Australian Open final at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner retained his Australian Open title with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Alexander Zverev on Sunday, breaking new ground for Italian tennis and leaving his German rival smarting after a third Grand Slam final defeat.

World No 1 Sinner became Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam crowns, moving past Nicola Pietrangeli, who won back-to-back men's titles at Roland Garros in 1959-60.

A year after mowing down Daniil Medvedev in five sets for his first major trophy, Sinner sapped his second Melbourne Park final of all drama by applying suffocating pressure and clinical execution.

Under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, he captured the decisive break in the sixth game when Zverev pushed a forehand long.

Arguably, the German's spirit had already been broken by an unlucky net cord that turned the second-set tiebreak in Sinner's favour.

Zverev gave up match point with a forehand that fell well wide of the line before Sinner sealed the win with a backhand passing shot.

Sinner raised his arms in triumph and clambered into the terraces to embrace his entourage.

For Zverev, the wait for a maiden Grand Slam title will go on after finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at last year's French Open and having been beaten by Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open.

Reuters

READ MORE

Keys fulfils Grand Slam ambition after banishing doubts with therapy

Madison Keys once suffered under the weight of expectation that one day, some day, she would achieve the Grand Slam success tipped for her since she ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sparkling Keys stuns Sabalenka to claim maiden Grand Slam title

American Madison Keys produced an inspired display to dethrone top seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open and capture her maiden Grand Slam ...
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic retires injured to put Zverev into Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing the first set 7-6(5) against Alexander Zverev on Friday to put the German through to his first Australian ...
Sport
2 days ago

Keys stuns Swiatek, faces battle of big hitters against Sabalenka in Oz final

World No 1 Sabalenka downs friend Badosa, aims for ‘threepeat’ in Melbourne
Sport
2 days ago

Swiatek locks in Keys semifinal, Sinner sizzles at Australian Open

Ben Shelton ears down Lorenzo Sonego, Madison Keys overhauls Elina Svitolina
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backs youngsters Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and ... Soccer
  2. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport
  3. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  4. Experience helps 10-man Sundowns overcome minnows Sibanye Golden Stars in ... Soccer
  5. DA wants R27m sponsorship for Royal AM by Msunduzi municipality terminated Soccer

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures