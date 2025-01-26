Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian Open title

Jannik Sinner retained his Australian Open title with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Alexander Zverev on Sunday, breaking new ground for Italian tennis and leaving his German rival smarting after a third Grand Slam final defeat.

World No 1 Sinner became Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam crowns, moving past Nicola Pietrangeli, who won back-to-back men's titles at Roland Garros in 1959-60.

A year after mowing down Daniil Medvedev in five sets for his first major trophy, Sinner sapped his second Melbourne Park final of all drama by applying suffocating pressure and clinical execution.