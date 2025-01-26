Sport

Van Dyk excited about Netball Proteas’ future despite 3-0 loss in Jamaica

‘We are building something special and I think the Proteas will be a force to be reckoned with in the next few years’

26 January 2025 - 12:16 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Spar Proteas goal shooter Elmere Van Der Berg controls the ball against Jamaica in the third Test of the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series at the National Indoor Sports centre in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.
Spar Proteas goal shooter Elmere Van Der Berg controls the ball against Jamaica in the third Test of the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series at the National Indoor Sports centre in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.
Image: Collin Reid

Jamaica wrapped up the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Netball Series 3-0 against the Spar Proteas in Kingston with a convincing 58-47 victory on Saturday, but South Africa coach Jenny van Dyk believes the future for her team is bright.

South Africa got off to a poor start in the match, which was the third in the series. The Proteas did not score a goal until the sixth minute, when they were 6-1 down, and after eight minutes were trailing 11-1.

Both shooters, goal shooter Ina-Marie Venter and goal attack Nichole Breedt, were misfiring and Van Dyk brought goal defence Kamogelo Maseka on. She made an immediate difference and the South Africans managed to reduce the deficit to five goals by the end of the quarter.

Jamaica dominated the second quarter, though the Proteas fought back hard. Jamaica stretched their lead to 10 goals at least three times during the quarter and by halftime were 29-19 ahead.

The third quarter was closer, with Jamaica winning it 14-13, (43-32) but the damage had been done. At one stage, Jamaica had a 14-goal lead. Both sides became very physical.

With Jamaica giving their full bench a run, the Proteas managed to draw the final quarter 15-15, though Jamaica were 16 goals ahead at one stage.

Van Dyk said she was proud of the way the team fought their way back into the match after trailing so far just after the start.

“Coming back from that is not an easy task, but it should never have happened in the first place,” she said. “We are beginning to build something special and I think the Proteas will be a force to be reckoned with in the next few years.

Jamaica win series but Netball Proteas hold heads high

‘What a great performance by the Sunshine Girls. We are learning what it is like to play a world-class team’
Sport
3 days ago

“We are looking towards the Netball World Cup in 2027, but the next big thing is the Commonwealth Games in 14 months. We are aiming for a place in the semifinals and to do that, we must beat one of the Big Four, so it’s important that we play these teams.

“We have learnt so much about our players and their potential in this series. The amount of experience our young players have gained from playing in this very tough series has been invaluable.”

Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane said the series was an excellent experience for the team.

Netball Proteas lose first Test against Jamaica but coach Van Dyk still upbeat

‘The last time we played Jamaica we lost by 18 points – this time we lost by eight. There is something to work on’
Sport
1 week ago

“We got off to a very good start, winning the African Championship [under a new coaching and captaincy regime], and we needed a challenge. The series was a learning curve for each one of us and for the team.

“I think we showed a lot of character and grit, and we also confirmed our love for the game of netball.”

The Proteas move on to the UK next week for the Nations Cup against England, Uganda, and Malawi. Goal attack Nicola Smith, who was injured (wrist) in the first match in Jamaica, will be replaced by Western Cape-based Syntiche Kabuya, a former member of the Spar Baby Proteas.

The Baby Proteas had an impressive clean sweep in their series against Jamaica Under-21, providing strong preparation for the Netball Youth World Cup in Gibraltar in September and giving hope for the future.

“We learnt a lot of lessons from the series, I am very pleased with the way the girls listened to instructions and followed them,” Baby Proteas coach Precious Mthembu said.

READ MORE

Netball Proteas primed for island vibes with Jamaica

The netball Proteas start a busy two months with a three-match Margaret Beckford Sunshine Test series against highly ranked Jamaica in Kingston on ...
Sport
1 week ago

Netball Proteas name squad for tough series in Jamaica

Fresh from guiding the Proteas to the African Netball Cup title in Namibia, captain Khanyisa Chawane will again lead the team.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Johannesburg clinch third straight Spar National Netball Championship with nail-biting victory over Mangaung

Hosts Johannesburg held their nerve to defeat Mangaung 53-52 in a gripping final of the Spar National Netball Championships hosted by the City of ...
Sport
1 month ago

Netball Proteas coach Van Dyk wants improvements despite thumping win over Malawi in first Test

The new era of Netball Proteas got off to a flying start with South Africa thumping Malawi 68-31 during the first of three Spar Challenge Test ...
Sport
2 months ago

SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching job

‘I must represent my country because in the end everything I do will result in history being made’
Sport
3 months ago

New captain Chawane wants netball Proteas to be a force in the world

New Spar Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane has challenged the team to work their way towards becoming one of the best netball sides in the world over ...
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backs youngsters Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and ... Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  3. Experience helps 10-man Sundowns overcome minnows Sibanye Golden Stars in ... Soccer
  4. DA wants R27m sponsorship for Royal AM by Msunduzi municipality terminated Soccer
  5. ‘They must be prepared,’ Free Agents coach and owner warns Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures