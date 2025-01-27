Blast from the past: Shoes and Fish shoot Bafana Bafana into Afcon semis
Today in SA sport history: January 27
27 January 2025 - 04:30
1958 — Wicketkeeper John Waite scores 134 and opener Jackie McGlew, resuming on 64, makes 105 to push South Africa to 384 in the third Test against Australia in Durban for a first-innings lead of 221 runs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.