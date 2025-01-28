Sport

Australian Open director confident Djokovic will return despite jeers

Serb took aim at critics the day after his exit, posting photos of an MRI scan of his injury

28 January 2025 - 15:37 By Michael Church
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Novak Djokovic of Serbia acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court after retiring from his singles semifinal against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day 13 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court after retiring from his singles semifinal against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day 13 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday.
Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he is confident Novak Djokovic will return to the season-opening Grand Slam next year after injury ended the 37-year-old's latest challenge in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic was jeered by some sections of the crowd when he retired due to a hamstring injury after losing the opening set to Alexander Zverev on Friday.

The Serb, who has won 10 titles at Melbourne Park and is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam crown, sustained the injury in his quarterfinal win over Carlos Alcaraz.

“There was some talk about Novak [not coming back here] — Novak will return,” Tiley told Australian media on Monday. “He leaves today and he's with his family, his team left on Friday.

“We'll see Novak back and I look forward to catching up with him in the next couple of weeks.”

Djokovic took aim at his critics the day after his exit from the tournament, posting photos of an MRI scan of the injury on social media and Tiley was certain the Serb had done everything possible to be ready for the semifinal.

“He had a good warm-up that morning and his team were confident that he'd be able to get out there and play,” Tiley said.

“I haven't met a player that does as much pre-preparation and has as big a focus on it as Novak does, and he would do everything he possibly can to get on the court.”

Djokovic has had a testy relationship with the Australian Open.

He was deportated from the country in a row over his Covid-19 vaccination status in early 2022.

In this year's tournament he had a run-in with Channel Nine.

Djokovic declined to do the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka on Sunday pending a public apology from Jones and Australian broadcast rights holders Channel Nine.

Jones, who apologised the next day. had mocked Djokovic and Serbian fans who gathered outside Channel Nine's broadcast booth at Melbourne Park.

Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys won the men's and women's titles as record numbers attended the Australian Open's latest edition, with more than 1.1-million spectators making their way to Melbourne Park.

However, crowd behaviour made headlines at times during the two-week event and Tiley said organisers would consider capping the number of fans admitted if necessary.

“The objective is, right from the beginning, is that the quality of the experience is the most important thing.

“Our customer satisfaction scores are higher than they were last year, and we're going through all those numbers — but so far the initial reports have been very positive.

“If ever there becomes a moment where we're getting to a number that's not satisfactory for that experience, we'll make a change.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Australian broadcaster Toby Jones apologises to Djokovic, Serbian fans

Djokovic declined to do the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic retires injured to put Zverev into Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing the first set 7-6(5) against Alexander Zverev on Friday to put the German through to his first Australian ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sinner wants to match hard court successes on grass and clay

World No 1 has reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in the last two seasons
Sport
1 day ago

Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian Open title

World No 1 becomes Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam crowns
Sport
2 days ago

Keys fulfils Grand Slam ambition after banishing doubts with therapy

Madison Keys once suffered under the weight of expectation that one day, some day, she would achieve the Grand Slam success tipped for her since she ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sparkling Keys stuns Sabalenka to claim maiden Grand Slam title

American Madison Keys produced an inspired display to dethrone top seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open and capture her maiden Grand Slam ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS