Australian Open director confident Djokovic will return despite jeers

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he is confident Novak Djokovic will return to the season-opening Grand Slam next year after injury ended the 37-year-old's latest challenge in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic was jeered by some sections of the crowd when he retired due to a hamstring injury after losing the opening set to Alexander Zverev on Friday.

The Serb, who has won 10 titles at Melbourne Park and is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam crown, sustained the injury in his quarterfinal win over Carlos Alcaraz.

“There was some talk about Novak [not coming back here] — Novak will return,” Tiley told Australian media on Monday. “He leaves today and he's with his family, his team left on Friday.

“We'll see Novak back and I look forward to catching up with him in the next couple of weeks.”