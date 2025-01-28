Blast from the past: Rabada becomes youngest Protea to notch up 200 wickets
Today in SA sport history: January 28
28 January 2025 - 04:30
1932 — Don McCorkindale fights to a 15-round draw against Larry Gains for the British Empire heavyweight crown at the Royal Albert Hall in London. McCorkindale fought Gains, a black Canadian, twice more, both at the same venue. Gains won the first rematch, also for the title, some two months later, but the South African won the third, a non-title bout, the following year. McCorkindale was South Africa’s only world-ranked heavyweight until the 1970s...
