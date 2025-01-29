Blast from the past: Bavuma scores ton as Proteas chase down England’s 343 runs to seal ODI series win
Today in SA sport history: January 29
29 January 2025 - 04:30
1949 — Boxer Vic Toweel makes his professional debut, knocking out Johannes Landman in the second round at Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg, where he went on to win the undisputed world bantamweight championship 16 months later. Toweel was a member of the great South African Olympic boxing team that won all the country’s medals — two gold, a silver and a bronze — at the 1948 Games in London, though Toweel himself was eliminated in the first round amid a controversial decision. He remains the only South African to have won an undisputed title...
