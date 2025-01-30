Sport

Blast from the past: SA women’s cricket team complete whitewash of New Zealand

Today in SA sport history: January 30

30 January 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1928 — Opening bowler Alf Hall takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 265 in the fourth Test at the old Wanderers. Opener Herbie Taylor then scored 101 as the hosts replied with 328 in their first innings...

