Bayanda Walaza 'excited' about new journey at TUT after turning down US offers
Image: Oscar Muñoz Badilla
South African sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza is excited about beginning a new journey at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after rejecting offers to study in the US.
The 18-year-old recent matriculant from Curro Hazeldean High School in Pretoria achieved a bachelor pass in his 2024 matric exams.
“It feels exciting and great. I never thought it would happen, but we thank the Lord,” he said.
“I can't wait to be a part of this [institution]. There are a lot of good institutions in South Africa but I felt being at TUT would be best for me.”
He is confident the institution will help him achieve his goals.
He previously said his decision to stay in the country was largely due to his desire to continue working with his coach Thabo “Coach T” Matebedi.
“I’m not going to change any coaches because that can cause a lot of difficulties and all of that.
“So it’s better to deal with the coach that is working for me because he made me get two gold medals. He made me get silver at the Olympics so why must I leave him? I’ve got a lot of offers [from US colleges], like I think three or four varsities, but I told them: ‘Ja, I’ll stay here’.”
