Bayanda Walaza 'excited' about new journey at TUT after turning down US offers

31 January 2025 - 13:58
South African sprinting sensation Bayanda Walaza.
Image: Oscar Muñoz Badilla

South African sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza is excited about beginning a new journey at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after rejecting offers to study in the US.

The 18-year-old recent matriculant from Curro Hazeldean High School in Pretoria achieved a bachelor pass in his 2024 matric exams.

“It feels exciting and great. I never thought it would happen, but we thank the Lord,” he said.

“I can't wait to be a part of this [institution]. There are a lot of good institutions in South Africa but I felt being at TUT would be best for me.”

He is confident the institution will help him achieve his goals.

“I believe this university will help me succeed in athletics because many athletes have attended this institution. TUT will also help me academically and ensure I'm not behind. I know that I'm in a safe space and can rely on them.”

The young sprinter has already made a name for himself in the athletics world.

He made history as the youngest South African to win an Olympic medal while still in high school, securing silver with the South African 4x100m relay team at the Paris Olympics last year.

His performance garnered attention from international institutions, but Walaza has chosen to remain in South Africa.

He previously said his decision to stay in the country was largely due to his desire to continue working with his coach Thabo “Coach T” Matebedi.

“I’m not going to change any coaches because that can cause a lot of difficulties and all of that.

“So it’s better to deal with the coach that is working for me because he made me get two gold medals. He made me get silver at the Olympics so why must I leave him? I’ve got a lot of offers [from US colleges], like I think three or four varsities, but I told them: ‘Ja, I’ll stay here’.”

