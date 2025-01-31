Kaine Fourie will top the maiden bill of Aquila Boxing Promotions in Johannesburg in March, the consortium’s frontman Kevin Lerena has announced.
Fourie, who is co-managed by No Doubt Management and trainer Gert Strydom, will take on Simon “Hitman” Ngoma of Zambia in a 10-round lightweight bout at the World Sports Betting Arena in Sandton on March 15.
Kaine has recently fought for Boxing 5.
“This highlights the importance of collaboration and growing boxing,” Lerena said.
Kaine Fourie to headline new boxing promoter Aquila's bill in Joburg
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaine Fourie will top the maiden bill of Aquila Boxing Promotions in Johannesburg in March, the consortium’s frontman Kevin Lerena has announced.
Fourie, who is co-managed by No Doubt Management and trainer Gert Strydom, will take on Simon “Hitman” Ngoma of Zambia in a 10-round lightweight bout at the World Sports Betting Arena in Sandton on March 15.
Kaine has recently fought for Boxing 5.
“This highlights the importance of collaboration and growing boxing,” Lerena said.
Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history
“This is so fighters and stakeholders can amalgamate and evolve the sport of boxing in South Africa.”
“K9” Fourie is unbeaten with nine wins (seven inside the distance) and two draws, while Ngoma has eight wins and two defeats.
READ MORE:
Commissioner Matika hopeful SA boxers will win more IBO titles
Kevin Lerena takes on new role in new boxing promotional outfit Aquila
Boxing, sports can change prisoners’ lives: former death row inmate Kana
Honour for boxing legend Elijah ‘Tap Tap’ Makhathini lauded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos