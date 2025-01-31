Sport

Kaine Fourie to headline new boxing promoter Aquila's bill in Joburg

31 January 2025 - 14:40 By SPORT STAFF
Kaine Fourie in action against Lancelot Moyo in Johannesburg in 2023.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaine Fourie will top the maiden bill of Aquila Boxing Promotions in Johannesburg in March, the consortium’s frontman Kevin Lerena has announced.

Fourie, who is co-managed by No Doubt Management and trainer Gert Strydom, will take on Simon “Hitman” Ngoma of Zambia in a 10-round lightweight bout at the World Sports Betting Arena in Sandton on March 15.

Kaine has recently fought for Boxing 5.

“This highlights the importance of collaboration and growing boxing,” Lerena said.

Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history

‘Magic Man’ predicts eighth round knockout to send ex-Olympian into retirement
Sport
1 week ago

“This is so fighters and stakeholders can amalgamate and evolve the sport of boxing in South Africa.”

“K9” Fourie is unbeaten with nine wins (seven inside the distance) and two draws, while Ngoma has eight wins and two defeats.

