Sport

More golfers played more rounds in South Africa in 2024 — NHA

31 January 2025 - 16:30 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The par-three 17th at Firethorn, the longer of the two courses at Randpark.
The par-three 17th at Firethorn, the longer of the two courses at Randpark.
Image: SUPPLIED

Golf is still a man’s world in South Africa with 123,123 men compared with 16,373 women consistently playing the game, Handicaps Network Africa (NHA) said in its monthly newsletter on Friday.

Still, the 139,496 registered golfers was a year-on-year growth from the 136,923 last year. 

The average handicap for men was 14.2 and for women it was 21.

NHA recorded 4.2-million rounds for the year and, though it wasn’t a record, it was a 0.81% increase on 2023.

March was the busiest month with 410,509 rounds captured, followed by December (390,941), January (386,991) and February (374,209).

‘What’s just happened?’: Veerman holds off Potgieter to win the Nedbank

The 32-year-old, who started the day five shots off the pace, shot a final-day 69
Sport
1 month ago

Country Club Johannesburg was again the busiest golf course in South Africa, recording 72,914 rounds on its two courses for 2024.

Randpark, also a 36-hole venue, was runner-up again, though the number of rounds dropped from nearly 71,000 in 2023 to 61,750.

Randpark had to shut its Bushwillow course for a while to fix a problem with the greens.

The busiest 18-hole course in the country was Westlake in Cape Town with 40,893 rounds, 779 rounds ahead of nearby Clovelly.

The Peninsula also had the busiest nine-hole course, Somerset West golf club, with 8,951 rounds, followed by Hermanus golf club on 8,314.

Eagle Canyon had the most handicapped visitor rounds at 25,708, pushing last year’s leader, Fancourt, into second on 20,586. Sun City was third on 17,188.

Potgieter the man to beat in Nedbank Golf Challenge

Aldrich Potgieter produced a near-flawless performance with multiple birdies and an eagle at the par-five 14th hole to take a three-shot lead ahead ...
Sport
1 month ago

The busiest clubs by union were:

Central Gauteng — Country Club Johannesburg

Ekurhuleni — Benoni Country Club

Gauteng North — Wingate Park Country Club

Mpumalanga — Mbombela Golf Club

North West — Magaliespark Country Club

Limpopo — Polokwane Golf Club

Boland — Hermanus Golf Club

Border — East London Golf Club

Eastern Province — Port Elizabeth Golf Club

Free State — Maccauvlei

KwaZulu-Natal — Mount Edgecombe Country Club

Southern Cape — Mossel Bay Golf Club

Western Province — Westlake Golf Club

Northern Cape — Kimberley Golf Club

MORE:

Homa starts strong in defence of Nedbank Golf Challenge title

Max Homa began the defence of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title on Thursday in the same way he ended it last year — at the top of the leader board.
Sport
1 month ago

Defending champ Homa leads strong field chasing Nedbank Challenge glory

The American is seeking to become the eighth player in the history of the tournament to successfully defend his title
Sport
1 month ago

Bezuidenhout tops NGC earners, but Højgaard, Lawrence bring hot form

Defending champion Max Homa will again be the highest-ranked golfer at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which kicks off at Sun City on Thursday, but the ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chaos at Safa NEC meeting but Jordaan’s foes claim victory Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana get Pharaohs in 2025 Afcon draw Soccer
  3. Cardoso says Sundowns will take action over Aubaas earning red again Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign DRC striker from French third tier, Morris and Cele Soccer
  5. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025