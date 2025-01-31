Country Club Johannesburg was again the busiest golf course in South Africa, recording 72,914 rounds on its two courses for 2024.
Randpark, also a 36-hole venue, was runner-up again, though the number of rounds dropped from nearly 71,000 in 2023 to 61,750.
Randpark had to shut its Bushwillow course for a while to fix a problem with the greens.
The busiest 18-hole course in the country was Westlake in Cape Town with 40,893 rounds, 779 rounds ahead of nearby Clovelly.
The Peninsula also had the busiest nine-hole course, Somerset West golf club, with 8,951 rounds, followed by Hermanus golf club on 8,314.
Eagle Canyon had the most handicapped visitor rounds at 25,708, pushing last year’s leader, Fancourt, into second on 20,586. Sun City was third on 17,188.
More golfers played more rounds in South Africa in 2024 — NHA
Image: SUPPLIED
Golf is still a man’s world in South Africa with 123,123 men compared with 16,373 women consistently playing the game, Handicaps Network Africa (NHA) said in its monthly newsletter on Friday.
Still, the 139,496 registered golfers was a year-on-year growth from the 136,923 last year.
The average handicap for men was 14.2 and for women it was 21.
NHA recorded 4.2-million rounds for the year and, though it wasn’t a record, it was a 0.81% increase on 2023.
March was the busiest month with 410,509 rounds captured, followed by December (390,941), January (386,991) and February (374,209).
The busiest clubs by union were:
Central Gauteng — Country Club Johannesburg
Ekurhuleni — Benoni Country Club
Gauteng North — Wingate Park Country Club
Mpumalanga — Mbombela Golf Club
North West — Magaliespark Country Club
Limpopo — Polokwane Golf Club
Boland — Hermanus Golf Club
Border — East London Golf Club
Eastern Province — Port Elizabeth Golf Club
Free State — Maccauvlei
KwaZulu-Natal — Mount Edgecombe Country Club
Southern Cape — Mossel Bay Golf Club
Western Province — Westlake Golf Club
Northern Cape — Kimberley Golf Club
