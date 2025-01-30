Ntlanganiso's term ended the day Kodwa appointed the board in May last year. After being in office for two months, McKenzie dissolved it in August. He appointed Tshofelo Lejaka as accounting authority and acting CEO while still searching for individuals who would be considered for appointment as board members.
SowetanLIVE
New Boxing SA board yet to review subcommittees
Ratings, sanctioning panels hang in the balance
Image: Frennie Shivambu
The new board of Boxing SA (BSA) has yet to perform some of its critical duties.
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo, Mthokozisi Praisegod Radebe, Sydney James, Rina Subotzky Jude, Saudah Hamid, Siyakhula Simelane and Vincent Blennies as board members on December 22 for a three-year term.
Some of their crucial duties are to appoint its substructures, which include both the ratings and sanctioning committees.
The two sitting committees were appointed by Mandla Ntlanganiso in his capacity as the accounting authority in March last year. Ntlanganiso was appointed to that post by then sports minister Zizi Kodwa because there was no BSA board to do it.
The appointment of the BSA board is the prerogative of the sports minister after consultation with stakeholders and licensees.
Tournaments were cancelled because there was no sanctioning committee. Ntlanganiso got the sport going administratively while other matters were to be resolved in court.
Ntlanganiso's term ended the day Kodwa appointed the board in May last year. After being in office for two months, McKenzie dissolved it in August. He appointed Tshofelo Lejaka as accounting authority and acting CEO while still searching for individuals who would be considered for appointment as board members.
Lejaka continued with the two subcommittees, appointed by Ntlanganiso, until his term expired on December 22 when McKenzie appointed the BSA board.
No tournament has taken place under this new board but there are some that have already been sanctioned, which means those two subcommittees are still active.
The board has not said whether it has endorsed Ntlanganiso's committees or appointments to be made probably during the Boxing Indaba proposed by McKenzie to take place next month.
It is the board's duty — as per the South African Boxing Act — to make those appointments, assist in the establishment of an association or federation of associations and appoint a permanent CEO after consultation with the sports and finance ministers.
When contacted on these matters, Lejaka said: “The board hasn't reviewed the board committees yet. Once that decision on the review of board committees, their terms of reference, their performance and their composition is made, we'll surely share that update.”
