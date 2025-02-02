Sport

Henning holds his nerve as SA beat Nigeria in Davis Cup playoff

Home side avoids relegation and earns the right to compete in the World Group I promotion playoffs

02 February 2025 - 18:13 By Sports Staff
Philip Henning of South Africa in battle with Christopher Bulus of Nigeria in their reverse singles match on day two of the Davis Cup World Group II playoffs tie at Groenkloof Tennis Club in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Top-ranked South African player Philip Henning led the charge on Sunday, digging deep to carry the Renault South Africa Davis Cup team to a 3-1 victory over Nigeria in their World Group II playoff clash at Groenkloof Tennis Club in Pretoria.

Level at 1-1 heading into the second and final day of the tie, the South Africans had no trouble beating their opponents in the doubles rubber.

With captain Pietie Norval making late changes to their doubles pairing, the team's top-ranked players, Henning and Kris van Wyk, took to the court.

They romped to a decisive 6-0 6-3 win over the second-string Nigerian pairing of Canice Abua and Michael Emmanuel, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead ahead of the reverse singles.

“Our plan was to get the doubles over as quickly as possible, knowing Philip had to come back and play singles and it worked in the end,” Norval said afterwards.

While the South Africans were in the driving seat at that point, Nigeria had somewhat of an advantage in the return singles matches after resting their top two players for the doubles.

However, Henning (the South African team's No 1) managed to hold off a strong challenge from Nigeria No 2 Christopher Bulus in the reverse singles.

Bulus won the first set in a tightly-contested match before Henning clawed his way back and edged ahead, clinching a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 victory.

“The whole match was a battle, and we went back and forth. He [Bulus] played a great match and every single game was tough, but I think my legs maybe lasted a bit longer than his,” Henning said.

