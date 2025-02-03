Blast from the past: Williams makes his Mark as Bafana win Africa Cup of Nations
Today in SA sport history: February 3
03 February 2025 - 04:30
1962 — Jackie McGlew, resuming on 62, scores 120 as South Africa reach 464 in the fourth Test at the Wanderers for a first-innings lead of 300...
