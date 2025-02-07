Sport

UFC champ Dricus du Plessis sparks outrage with 'Trump prefers champions' T-shirt

07 February 2025 - 17:00
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at OR Tambo International Airport on January 25 2024.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has been criticised for wearing a T-shirt with “Trump prefers champions” printed on it at a media event this week.

The outfit sparked widespread outrage on social media, particularly in light of the tensions between South Africa and the US over the Expropriation Act.

When questioned about the shirt, Du Plessis expressed his admiration for US President Donald Trump.

“I think he's an amazing, amazing president and I've had the privilege of meeting him,” he said.

Dricus du Plessis wore a T-shirt endorsing Donald Trump.
Image: Screenshot/ X

“With everything going on right now, change is coming, good changes. He will hold a lot of countries accountable for everything.

“Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team and he said it on X. Big shout-out to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing. Like I said, Trump prefers champions.”

This endorsement has drawn criticism from many, including media personality Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka, who expressed disappointment over Du Plessis supporting Trump.

“As someone who was a fan and supporter of Du Plessis, I'm disappointed. You endorse Trump attacking your country based on misinformation and propaganda,” Phenduka said.

“We all know a lot of things are rotten in the country, however the things Trump is accusing us of at the moment are just a lie.”

Du Plessis has previously been vocal about his criticism of the South African government, labelling it “the worst in the world” and saying “nobody can truly compete with them. We are exceptionally [bad] at being a government.”

The T-shirt controversy and Du Plessis's endorsement of Trump sparked a wide debate on social media. Here are more reactions:

