Blast from the past: Teen Patricia Butcher slaughters men to become first woman to win Midmar Mile

Today in SA sport history: February 10

10 February 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1958 — According to a report in the Rand Daily Mail, a goalkeeper in a match in England, while his team was 11-0 up, was booked for lighting up a cigarette mid-game. His team, playing in a junior league, won 19-0...

