Amy Robertson, 20, defied the odds by completing the aQuellé Midmar Mile, the world’s largest open-water swimming event on Saturday — all without training and while battling a life-threatening condition.
Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) at the age of three, Robertson has faced lifelong challenges caused by the genetic condition, which affects the lungs and digestive system.
CF leads to the build-up of thick, sticky mucus in the airways and other organs, resulting in persistent lung infections, breathing difficulties and digestive complications.
As she grew older, her health struggles intensified with the onset of type 1 diabetes, which further complicated her health.
Last year Robertson moved to England for treatment.
“In recent years, a groundbreaking medication called Kaftrio became available, offering a significant improvement in lung function and overall quality of life for many CF patients. However, at the time, Kaftrio wasn’t available in South Africa and you had to get it from Argentina at an astronomical price, so we applied for an ancestral visa for me to travel to England to access it,” she said.
Life-threatening disease was no challenge for Midmar Mile finisher
Image: Supplied
Van Rensburg victorious in Midmar debut as Kiwi Clark wins thrilling sprint
“Once in England, I started Kaftrio, but just eight days later I had a severe allergic reaction that almost sent me into anaphylactic shock and landed me on the verge of an ICU admission. Despite this setback, we remained determined to find a suitable treatment, trialling other genetic modulators, but after four different attempts I kept experiencing the same life-threatening reaction.”
Last year she spent 15 weeks in hospital enduring “the uncertainty of not being able to take the medication that has transformed so many CF lives”.
“However, despite not being on any gene modulators my team at the John Radcliffe Hospital in England has made an incredible difference in my health with just a few basic interventions that aren’t available in South Africa. Thanks to their care, my lung function has gone from 43% to 70%, a level I never thought possible.
“Because of them, I look healthier than ever before and for the first time in my life I’ve been able to do things I once thought were impossible, such as swimming the Midmar Mile on a whim. So on Sunday I set off on my challenge, with no training, and I know the odds weren’t in my favour, but I pushed through and proved to myself I am capable of more than I sometimes believe,” Robertson said.
She described the swim as “long and tougher” than she had expected.
“I kept going and I had the best support, my dad. He helped me along from England to the dam. He has been with me all the way and I am beyond grateful for his efforts, especially with an injured arm, and to both my mom and dad’s words of encouragement.
“I am proud of myself for taking on this challenge and finishing it, considering it was a spur-of-the-moment thing. This swim wasn’t just about the distance; it was about proving my strength, resilience and determination. I defied the odds and that feeling I’ll carry with me forever,” said Robertson.
She also thanked her medical team at the hospital in Oxford.
“I am as healthy as possible now and though I'm not on any of the miracle medication I can still conquer some of the hardest things.”
Robertson will return to England later this month.
“My dad has been coming with me during the trials so I've been living with him, but as soon as I'm on my feet my dad will come back to South Africa to be with my mom. Last year was my first year in England. I have to do five years but my plan is to spend Christmas and New Year in South Africa as I’m allowed three months out of the country.”
She has signed up at an au pair company so she can start au pair work when she returns to England.
