Sport

Blast from the past: Hanley spooks Windies with hat-trick on debut

Today in SA sport history: February 12

12 February 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Roy McLean hits an unbeaten 76 and Russell Endean, resuming on 57, 70 as South Africa chase down the 295-run target to beat Australia by six wickets in the final fifth Test in Melbourne and draw the series 2-2...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mr and Mrs Simbine kick off Akani Simbine Foundation for township kids Sport
  2. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis sparks outrage with 'Trump prefers champions' ... Sport
  3. Brevis reborn as MI Cape Town finally fulfil enormous potential Cricket
  4. Life-threatening disease was no challenge for Midmar Mile finisher Sport
  5. Springbok stalwart Eben Etzebeth struggling with concussion symptoms Rugby

Latest Videos

'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then'-Simelane ...
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...