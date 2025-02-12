Roger Federer wraps up SA trip with Siya Kolisi

“At a very young age, while I was doing children's clinics, I just felt like education is a lovely place for me to get into it,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.
“We have also opened the Roger Federer Foundation offices here in Johannesburg and I have been going around to see the school readiness and everything we do. I'm very happy that I could give back.
“Having Siya along with us has been beautiful — he's got a lot of stories to tell from his past and now and he is an inspiration for many.”
Being raised in a township — he grew up in Zwide in Gqeberha — is what inspired Kolisi to give direction to his foundation.
“For me growing up in South Africa and in the townships and being raised by the community I think I learnt ubuntu [humanity to others] from a young age. We didn't have anything at home. I could always go to my neighbour and ask for something,” Kolisi said.
“To have Roger, who did not grow up here, do something like this inspires me to do more.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After spending a week in South Africa, retired tennis legend Roger Federer concluded his visit with a media briefing in Johannesburg where he shared his reasons for partnering with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to promote education awareness.
Swiss Federer started the week by visiting two schools, Salani and Mahlati primary schools, in the rural areas around Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday. The visit was part of the Roger Federer Foundation's efforts to support education and early childhood development in disadvantaged communities.
The 43-year-old's visit to the country is not a random one as his mother, Lynette Federer, was born in Kempton Park and this is what inspired him to give back to children in South Africa.
Federer ended the tour with a brief media briefing at the Four Seasons Hotel, Westcliff, accompanied by two-time Rugby World Cup-winner Kolisi.
“I'm super-happy to be back in South Africa together with Siya and the foundation. I'm pleased I had this idea together with my parents and my wife to start the foundation 21 years ago and hopefully one day we can look back and celebrate achievements but also make a difference in children's lives,” Federer told the guests who attended the function on Wednesday.
“South Africa is a natural fit for me with my mom being from Kempton Park just down the road from here, and [it's been about] getting inspired by the culture here and to understand how different South Africa is to Switzerland where I grew up.”
Earlier in the week, at Salani Primary School, Kolisi and Federer conducted coaching clinics with pupils. They then took a tour around the small village of Clare A in Bushbuckridge before they went to Mahlati Primary School.
The Federer Foundation's focus areas are Limpopo and Mpumalanga where its aims are to assist with the transition phase from preschool (grade R) to the end of primary school (grade 1).
Global greats going all out for SA's smallest people
