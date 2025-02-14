Blast from the past: it’s Thys’s time to triumph in Tokyo
Today in SA sport history: February 14
14 February 2025 - 04:30
1896 — South Africa are bowled out for 30, their lowest innings total in a Test to date, to lose the first Test to England at the Crusaders ground at St George’s Park by 288 runs. Robert Poore had the highest score with 10 in an innings where four batsmen were out for ducks. It was equalled as the lowest innings total by the South African team in 1924 and was finally replaced by New Zealand with a 26 in 1955...
