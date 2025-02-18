Former amateur boxer Sanele Sogcwayi will get to show the capacity of his engine, as he is nicknamed “V16”, and his potential in a professional boxing ring on March 2 at the 2,500-seater Centre Court inside Emperors Palace.
SA's version of America's MGM Grand in Las Vegas will host Sogcwayi's long-awaited professional debut with a four-round bout against Lungisani Mkhize, who has had three professional fights already.
Sogcwayi has an amateur record of 245-5, which includes seven South African titles, nine Eastern Cape championships, five-time recognition as this country’s best amateur boxer and a Nelson Mandela Cup gold medal in 2022 and silver in 2024.
The 22-year-old East Londoner's skills have been polished in Mdantsane by trainer and former South Africa flyweight professional boxing champion Ncedo Cecane.
Next month's fight will be his first in the Golden Gloves development tournament. The Johannesburg-based promotion signed him up last October.
‘V16’ Sogcwayi gets chance to show his engine in long-awaited pro debut
‘Sanele gives me hope for a bright future if he keeps his cool,’ says trainer Cecane
Image: SUPPLIED
Former amateur boxer Sanele Sogcwayi will get to show the capacity of his engine, as he is nicknamed “V16”, and his potential in a professional boxing ring on March 2 at the 2,500-seater Centre Court inside Emperors Palace.
SA's version of America's MGM Grand in Las Vegas will host Sogcwayi's long-awaited professional debut with a four-round bout against Lungisani Mkhize, who has had three professional fights already.
Sogcwayi has an amateur record of 245-5, which includes seven South African titles, nine Eastern Cape championships, five-time recognition as this country’s best amateur boxer and a Nelson Mandela Cup gold medal in 2022 and silver in 2024.
The 22-year-old East Londoner's skills have been polished in Mdantsane by trainer and former South Africa flyweight professional boxing champion Ncedo Cecane.
Next month's fight will be his first in the Golden Gloves development tournament. The Johannesburg-based promotion signed him up last October.
“Our preparations are going well,” Cecane said. “Sanele gives me hope for a bright future if he keeps his cool and is less on social media. He's well aware that the professional ranks are a different league.”
Songcwayi's brother, Mhlanganisi, will feature in the same tournament against Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane in a six-round match.
Mhlanganisi is a promising junior-lightweight fighter with seven wins in eight fights while Hlongwane, from Limpopo, is a seasoned fighter.
Mhlanganisi failed to unseat national champion Asanda “Dynamite” Ginqgi in the Xaba Promotions tournament in Soweto last August.
The action on March 2 will begin at 2pm.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Boxers can be personal trainers, but there are consequences, experts caution
Kaine Fourie to headline new boxing promoter Aquila's bill in Joburg
New Boxing SA board yet to review subcommittees
Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos