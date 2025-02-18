Sport

‘V16’ Sogcwayi gets chance to show his engine in long-awaited pro debut

‘Sanele gives me hope for a bright future if he keeps his cool,’ says trainer Cecane

18 February 2025 - 17:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
East London boxer Sanele Sogcwayi with Rodney Berman.
East London boxer Sanele Sogcwayi with Rodney Berman.
Image: SUPPLIED

Former amateur boxer Sanele Sogcwayi will get to show the capacity of his engine, as he is nicknamed “V16”, and his potential in a professional boxing ring on March 2 at the 2,500-seater Centre Court inside Emperors Palace.

SA's version of America's MGM Grand in Las Vegas will host Sogcwayi's long-awaited professional debut with a four-round bout against Lungisani Mkhize, who has had three professional fights already.

Sogcwayi has an amateur record of 245-5, which includes seven South African titles, nine Eastern Cape championships, five-time recognition as this country’s best amateur boxer and a Nelson Mandela Cup gold medal in 2022 and silver in 2024.

The 22-year-old East Londoner's skills have been polished in Mdantsane by trainer and former South Africa flyweight professional boxing champion Ncedo Cecane.

Next month's fight will be his first in the Golden Gloves development tournament. The Johannesburg-based promotion signed him up last October.

“Our preparations are going well,” Cecane said. “Sanele gives me hope for a bright future if he keeps his cool and is less on social media. He's well aware that the professional ranks are a different league.”

Songcwayi's brother, Mhlanganisi, will feature in the same tournament against Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane in a six-round match.

Mhlanganisi is a promising junior-lightweight fighter with seven wins in eight fights while Hlongwane, from Limpopo, is a seasoned fighter.

Mhlanganisi failed to unseat national champion Asanda “Dynamite” Ginqgi in the Xaba Promotions tournament in Soweto last August.

The action on March 2 will begin at 2pm.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Boxers can be personal trainers, but there are consequences, experts caution

‘Day job’ phenomenon has helped many boxers keep the wolf from the door while waiting to get an opportunity to fight
Sport
2 weeks ago

Kaine Fourie to headline new boxing promoter Aquila's bill in Joburg

Kaine Fourie will top the maiden bill of Aquila Boxing Promotions in Johannesburg in March, the consortium’s frontman Kevin Lerena has announced.
Sport
2 weeks ago

New Boxing SA board yet to review subcommittees

The appointment of the BSA board is the prerogative of the sports minister after consultation with stakeholders and licensees.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history

‘Magic Man’ predicts eighth round knockout to send ex-Olympian into retirement
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw Soccer
  2. ‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’ Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs not yet half the team I want to see: Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  4. Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa Soccer
  5. We can’t run away, says Man Utd boss Amorim after another loss against Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

Sanele Sogcwayi warming up..
This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS