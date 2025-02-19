Sport

Blast from the past: Schutte steals the limelight from real-life ‘Rocky’

Today in SA sport history: February 19

19 February 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1977 — Former SA heavyweight champion Mike Schutte outpoints world title contender Chuck Wepner over 10 rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. He survived after being tagged in the ninth round and received an extra minute’s break at the start of the 10th round when the ring lights suddenly went out. Wepner had lost his 1975 title bid to Muhammad Ali in brave fashion, inspiring the movie Rocky by Sylvester Stallone...

