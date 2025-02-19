Durandt backs veteran Chauke to beat Malajika

“I don't think he's capable of defeating Chauke because Jackson has been at a higher level. Jackson has a lot of experience, and by experience I don't mean only to fight,” Durandt said.
One often hears how important it is for a boxer to listen to the words of a trainer/coach between rounds, but most fighters are so high on dopamine and adrenaline the advice falls on deaf ears.
Humans are not perfectly programmed like robots. You can point out glaringly obvious repetitions an opponent is making, but that's something a trained pro fighter cannot always recognise themselves.
Are ringside coaches a formality or tradition when, in reality, all it takes is one punch to ruin eight weeks of preparation? Some answers could be provided in the IBO flyweight fight between champion Jackson Chauke and Ricardo Malajika at Emperors Palace Casino on March 1.
Chauke's corner will be manned by Damien Durandt while Manny Fernandes will be barking instructions to Malajika. Durandt described Malajika as an upcoming talent who has improved over the years.
“I don't think he's capable of defeating Chauke because Jackson has been at a higher level. Jackson has a lot of experience, and by experience I don't mean only to fight,” Durandt said.
“He's one of the few champions who defended the South African title successfully against good upcoming fighters, exposing and beating them. He's gone abroad, winning titles — the WBC International and IBO.
“Malajika has a good amateur background but not to the level of Jackson. He [Malajika] is young and has a long career ahead but not a complete package like Chauke, who can box, fight and is intelligent.”
Fernandes said Malajika's youth is his strong point and Chauke's age could be his weakness.
“Jackson has done well. He's an experienced fighter, but at 40 that could be against him. Malajika is coming to his peak at the right time.”
