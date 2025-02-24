Sport

McKenzie gives Boxing SA two weeks to come up with an action plan

Sport minister promises to fund forensic investigation into benevolent fund where millions ‘are gone’

24 February 2025 - 16:52
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie speaking during the national boxing indaba at the East London International Convention Centre.
Image: Mark Andrews

Sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has given Boxing SA (BSA) a deadline of two weeks to come up with an action plan to turn around the financially embattled organisation.

McKenzie admitted to the boxing fraternity he brought together under one roof at East London's International Convention Centre at the weekend, he was not well-versed on the issues surrounding the sport.

BSA licencees, including old-time great fighters, were flown in from the provinces and accommodated by the department.

“I came to listen, learn and to be educated,” McKenzie said. “We've heard you and I appreciate your passion, inputs and suggestions.”

The minister gave BSA's leadership two weeks to come up with an action plan. If they don't, they are gone, he said before talking about the burning issue of the benevolent fund.

BSA deducts 1.5% from boxers' purse money towards the fund with the understanding it will be used for rehabilitation if a boxer sustains injuries during an official match. The money can also be used for burial costs, should a boxer die after a match.

But that does not happen. Instead, boxers are taken from pillar to post when they inquire about it.

Ludumo Lamati has not received a cent from the fund since his career ended after he suffered an injury to his head during a match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2023.

He told Sowetan in January no-one from BSA was keen to help him except Dr Robert Selepe, BSA's medical committee chair.

McKenzie said: “There will be a forensic investigation. I have found that fund is gone. Millions in that fund are gone. We, as the department, will pay the cost for that investigation.”

According to BSA's annual reports, the benevolent fund stood at R11.6m in 2022. It was listed at R6.25m in 2023.

McKenzie also spoke about the dire state of the regulator, which registered a R10m deficit in the year ending March 2024, in a report qualified by the auditor-general who highlighted irregular expenditure and bloated employee costs.

