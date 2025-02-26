Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut
Today in SA sport history: February 26
26 February 2025 - 04:30
1992 — South Africa’s cricket team makes a victorious World Cup debut in the opening game of the competition against hosts Australia in Sydney, winning by nine wickets. With Allan Donald, Richard Snell, Brian McMillan and Adrian Kuiper bowling economically, South Africa limited Australia to 170/9 after a dramatic start where Donald was denied a wicket off the first ball of the match, a clear caught behind that the umpire refused to give. Skipper Kepler Wessels scored 81 not out and Peter Kirsten an unbeaten 49 to steer SA home with three overs and one delivery remaining...
