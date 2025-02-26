If verbal war a barometer, there will be fireworks when Chauke fights Malajika

Jackson Chauke and Ricardo Malajika deserve plaudits for the manner in which they have promoted their blockbuster fight this weekend, their verbal sparring generating so much interest Saturday's Golden Gloves international tournament could be a sold-out affair.
Chauke, 39, is putting his IBO flyweight belt on the line in the event dubbed Palace Pandemonium at Emperors Palace against his 28-year-old challenger. They exchanged heated barbs last month during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, where accomplished veteran promoter Rodney Berman announced their fight.
The two well-spoken gladiators — trained by Damien Durandt and Manny Fernandes respectively — tore into each other in such a manner there was fear they may exchange blows. But no insults were traded.
The highlight came when Malajika presented Chauke with a blanket “to sleep” and a dummy “to suck on and keep him quiet because he's been talking too much”.
Malajika, the IBO junior bantamweight holder, boldly predicted an eighth-round stoppage to send the tough veteran Chauke to his retirement. “I will be the first one to stop him,” he said.
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
Brian Mitchell chats to Ricardo Malajika and Jackson Chauke, both IBO world champions, who face each other in a showdown for the latter’s Flyweight title. - Golden Gloves
That standoff was all over social media and even ordinary people who do not follow boxing closely were talking about it.
Chauke returned the favour during the official pre-fight medical at Emperors Palace on Tuesday.
“Since you've made a tradition of giving out presents during press conferences, I have something for you,” the veteran fighter said, handing Malajika a pink shirt with the words “Spoiled One — Silver Spoon” emblazoned in bold on it.
Malajika accepted his gift. That was excellent banter and surely fans who witnessed the proceedings on social media cannot wait for Saturday because a beat-down is a certainty.
IBO Flyweight title fight, Ricardo Malajika vs Jackson Chauke press conference. = Seconds Out
Now there are two big questions. Will “M3" Chauke from Thembisa show the real capacity and power of the M3 German car he's named after? Or will “Magic Man” from the south of Johannesburg show magical power and demonstrate his ability to teleport and transform objects and creatures with ease?
Chauke knows defeat could signal the end of his illustrious career and that alone is enough to motivate him to outperform himself.
Malajika wants to be the first to hold two IBO belts in two weight divisions simultaneously. He can also afford defeat — he is still young and his belt will not be affected because he would have lost in a division out of his own.
He will come down to Chauke's weight division for the fight. The weight limit in the junior bantamweight is from 50.8kg to 52.16kg while the flyweight is from 48.99kg to 50.8kg.
McKenzie promises boxing tournament to honour Steve Tshwete
Malajika had four weeks to work towards the limit of the flyweights. Chauke has campaigned in that weight division his whole career.
Chauke has not lost a fight at flyweight level for 13 years. His defeat by Phumelela Cafu on December 23 2022 was in the junior bantamweight class.
Meanwhile, fans should expect combustible competition between four contenders for the vacant South African light-heavyweight belt. Tuvia Wewege, Michael Head, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Bryan Thysse will be involved in two elimination fights on the night.
Thysse will take on Wewege in the first of those, with Nhlapho and Head meeting in the second match. The bouts will be fought over eight rounds and the winners will face off on May 31 for the national title.
Brandon Thysse and Namibian Charles Shinima will exchange leather over 12 rounds for the vacant WBC Africa junior middleweight belt in another bout that promises fireworks.
Action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
