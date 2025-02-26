Sport

If verbal war a barometer, there will be fireworks when Chauke fights Malajika

Chauke putting IBO flyweight belt on the line against 11 years younger fighter in Palace Pandemonium event

26 February 2025 - 16:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ricardo Malajika and Jackson Chauke face off in the Palace Pandemonium press conference at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Ricardo Malajika and Jackson Chauke face off in the Palace Pandemonium press conference at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Jackson Chauke and Ricardo Malajika deserve plaudits for the manner in which they have promoted their blockbuster fight this weekend, their verbal sparring generating so much interest Saturday's Golden Gloves international tournament could be a sold-out affair.

Chauke, 39, is putting his IBO flyweight belt on the line in the event dubbed Palace Pandemonium at Emperors Palace against his 28-year-old challenger. They exchanged heated barbs last month during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, where accomplished veteran promoter Rodney Berman announced their fight.

The two well-spoken gladiators — trained by Damien Durandt and Manny Fernandes respectively — tore into each other in such a manner there was fear they may exchange blows. But no insults were traded.

The highlight came when Malajika presented Chauke with a blanket “to sleep” and a dummy “to suck on and keep him quiet because he's been talking too much”.

Malajika, the IBO junior bantamweight holder, boldly predicted an eighth-round stoppage to send the tough veteran Chauke to his retirement. “I will be the first one to stop him,” he said.

Brian Mitchell chats to Ricardo Malajika and Jackson Chauke, both IBO world champions, who face each other in a showdown for the latter’s Flyweight title. - Golden Gloves

That standoff was all over social media and even ordinary people who do not follow boxing closely were talking about it.

Chauke returned the favour during the official pre-fight medical at Emperors Palace on Tuesday.

“Since you've made a tradition of giving out presents during press conferences, I have something for you,” the veteran fighter said, handing Malajika a pink shirt with the words “Spoiled One — Silver Spoon” emblazoned in bold on it.

Malajika accepted his gift. That was excellent banter and surely fans who witnessed the proceedings on social media cannot wait for Saturday because a beat-down is a certainty.

IBO Flyweight title fight, Ricardo Malajika vs Jackson Chauke press conference. = Seconds Out

Now there are two big questions. Will “M3" Chauke from Thembisa show the real capacity and power of the M3 German car he's named after? Or will “Magic Man” from the south of Johannesburg show magical power and demonstrate his ability to teleport and transform objects and creatures with ease?

Chauke knows defeat could signal the end of his illustrious career and that alone is enough to motivate him to outperform himself.

Malajika wants to be the first to hold two IBO belts in two weight divisions simultaneously. He can also afford defeat — he is still young and his belt will not be affected because he would have lost in a division out of his own.

He will come down to Chauke's weight division for the fight. The weight limit in the junior bantamweight is from 50.8kg to 52.16kg while the flyweight is from 48.99kg to 50.8kg.

McKenzie promises boxing tournament to honour Steve Tshwete

"Wherever I go, people tell me stories about him. He’s from another party [but] we don’t have jealousy — we are honouring greatness."
Sport
1 day ago

Malajika had four weeks to work towards the limit of the flyweights. Chauke has campaigned in that weight division his whole career.

Chauke has not lost a fight at flyweight level for 13 years. His defeat by Phumelela Cafu on December 23 2022 was in the junior bantamweight class.

Meanwhile, fans should expect combustible competition between four contenders for the vacant South African light-heavyweight belt. Tuvia Wewege, Michael Head, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Bryan Thysse will be involved in two elimination fights on the night.

Thysse will take on Wewege in the first of those, with Nhlapho and Head meeting in the second match. The bouts will be fought over eight rounds and the winners will face off on May 31 for the national title. 

Brandon Thysse and Namibian Charles Shinima will exchange leather over 12 rounds for the vacant WBC Africa junior middleweight belt in another bout that promises fireworks.

Action will begin at 7pm.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Durandt backs veteran Chauke to beat Malajika

‘Ricardo has a good amateur background but not to Jackson's level’, says Chauke’s trainer
Sport
5 days ago

How Ricardo Malajika rose from ICU cot to IBO belt

Ricardo Malajika, absolutely exhausted, ran his finger across his throat to signal the end of one training session this week.
Sport
3 days ago

Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history

‘Magic Man’ predicts eighth round knockout to send ex-Olympian into retirement
Sport
1 month ago

McKenzie gives Boxing SA two weeks to come up with an action plan

Sport, arts and culture minister promises to fund forensic investigation into benevolent fund where millions ‘are gone’
Sport
2 days ago

McKenzie orders probe, discloses boxers’ benevolent fund missing millions

‘They must go to jail so the investigations must happen immediately,’ says sport minister
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Siboniso Gaxa alleges racism behind housing estate 'phone-tapping' ... Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas Women become first senior SA team to reach a World ... Sport
  3. Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup, allowing Milford to meet Sekhukhune Soccer
  4. SMSA initiates fake ticket measures after 100,000 packed Soweto derby Soccer
  5. ‘Mpiyakhe’ Vilakazi leaves ‘Phakimpi’ Zwane as a sole coach at AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

Malajika challenges Chauke for Title
IBO Flyweight Fight - Ricardo Malajika vs Jackson Chauke Press Conference.