Bairstow and From share lead after SA Open day one rescued from drowning

England’s Sam Bairstow and Sweden’s Fredrik From were delighted to be simply be able to tee off their first rounds of the SA Open, never mind share the clubhouse lead by the end of the first day at Durban Country Club on Thursday.

It required a monumental effort by the course maintenance staff and the eThekwini Municipality to take a waterlogged golf course, after a deluge the day before, and work through the night for an remarkable transformation, with only a three-hour delay of the tee times.

Bairstow and From took full advantage and opened with rounds of seven-under-par 65 to lead. South Africa’s Darren Fichardt was also on seven under with four holes to play when darkness forced a suspension of play. The delayed start means the first round will have to be completed on Friday morning, with play scheduled to resume at 8am.

South Africa’s Jayden Schaper, Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, India’s Shubhankar Sharma, China’s Haotong Li and England’s Todd Clements all finished the day on six under.