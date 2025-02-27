Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash Windies
Today in SA sport history: February 27
27 February 2025 - 04:30
1965 — Joe “Axe Killer” Ngidi beats former world champion Joe Brown of the US on points over 10 rounds at Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. “Old Bones” Brown, the world lightweight champion from 1956 to 1962, fought in South Africa on several occasions and faced other local stars including Levi Madi and Enoch Nhlapo. ..
