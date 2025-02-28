‘The Truth’ Cafu to make first defence of WBO title in SA: Nathan

“It’s a great feeling knowing I get to defend at home,” said Cafu, who won the belt in Japan last year.
“I’m very excited knowing I get to showcase my skills in front of my home crowd because most of my fans have been asking me when will I fight at home.”
There had been talk of Cafu heading to Nicaragua to defend against “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, but that didn’t materialise, said Nathan.
Boxing 5 will co-promote the show with Teiken Promotions, headed by Akihiko Honda.
“Though we have not yet finalised an opponent for Phumelela, the WBO has strict policies regarding their challengers so it will be someone credible,” Nathan said.
“The upcoming contest is the biggest and most prestigious contest and world title fight since Sive [Nontshinga] defended his IBF world championship in East London in 2023.”
Nontshinga, also under Nathan, successfully defended his IBF junior-flyweight belt in his first defence before losing it abroad.
Image: SUPPLIED
Phumelela Cafu will make the first defence of his WBO junior-bantamweight crown in SA in May, his manager Colin Nathan announced on Friday morning.
The bout could be staged in Gauteng, Cape Town or Cafu’s home province, the Eastern Cape, he said.
The likely date would be around May 24.
The announcement comes a few days after Kevin Lerena’s handlers said the WBC bridgerweight champion would defend his belt in the country.
The last time South Africans engaged in WBO and WBC bouts in the country was a quarter of a century ago.
Hawk Makepula beat Baby Jake Matlala for the WBO junior-flyweight title at Carnival City in February 2000, while Dingaan Thobela lifted the WBC super-middleweight strap from Glenn Catley at the same venue in September that year.
Cafu looks to improve his ring craft as he makes full-time move to Joburg
