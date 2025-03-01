Sport

Basketball Africa League season to feature record six new teams

02 March 2025 - 15:45 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FUS Rabat's Badr Eddine Azouya in action against Petro's Childe Dundao in their 2024 BAL match at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
FUS Rabat's Badr Eddine Azouya in action against Petro's Childe Dundao in their 2024 BAL match at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Image: Getty Images/Basketball Africa League

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced the 12 teams and schedule for the opening leg of its milestone fifth season, which will tip off with the Kalahari Conference group phase from April 5 to April 13 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2025 BAL, which will feature three regular-season group phases and culminate with the playoffs and finals at SunBet Arena in Pretoria in June, will feature a record six first-time BAL participants.

This includes the first BAL teams from Cape Verde (Kriol Star Basketball) and Kenya (Nairobi City Thunder), plus defending champions Petro de Luanda (Angola) and 2022 champions US Monastir (Tunisia).

Petro and Monastir are the only teams to have qualified for all five BAL seasons. 

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa.

Each conference will play a 12-game group phase during which each team will face the other three teams in its conference twice. 

During the group phase play, the home team in each country will play on every game day.

In the season opener, Stade Malien (Mali) will face Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) at 5pm. In the second game, home team Fath Union Sport (FUS; Morocco) will take on Al Ittihad (Egypt) at 8pm.

Single-game tickets for the games in Rabat are available online at Guichet.ma.

Africa slowly starting to carve niche in world basketball

Kita Matungulu, one of those responsible for putting the sport on the map, describes state of SA basketball as ‘progressive progress’
Sport
1 week ago

Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at the arena.   

Tickets for the games in Dakar, Senegal, are also on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Bal-teewtickets.com.

Eight teams from across the three conferences will travel to Pretoria for four seeding games followed by eight-game, single-elimination playoffs and finals from Friday, June 6 to Saturday, June 14. 

Additional information about the season will be announced in the coming weeks.

BAL three conferences for Rabat

Kalahari: Al Ittihad (Egypt)*, Fath Union Sport (FUS; Morocco), Stade Malien (Mali), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria)

Sahara: ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal)*; Kriol Star Basketball (Cape Verde)*, Petro de Luanda (Angola), US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nile: Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)*, Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Basketball (APR; Rwanda), Made by Basketball (MBB; SA)*, Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya)*

*First-time BAL participants

Basketball Africa League media 

READ MORE

‘Beast’ reveals love for LeBron, shooting hoops, sees potential for basketball in SA

Facilities must be developed to provide opportunities for youngsters, says Bok prop
Sport
2 weeks ago

Familiar faces, fresh format for All-Star Game in San Francisco

Longtime Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said the new format is worth undertaking
Sport
2 weeks ago

NBA champion wants Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns involved in SA basketball

Football giants Petro de Luanda, Al Ahly and Zamalek are notable multi-sport clubs in Africa
Sport
1 month ago

SA to host Basketball Africa League playoffs and finals in 2025

Basketball may not be among the top five major sports in SA yet, but impressive attendance when the Basketball Africa League (BAL) was held for the ...
Sport
3 months ago

Samkelo Cele's NBA hoop dreams come alive in Las Vegas

The 10-day Summer League event is an elevated trial for newly drafted players and players from outside the US to display their skills
Sport
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. As Proteas do battle at Champions Trophy, Breetzke on outside kicking door down Cricket
  3. Blast from the past: Afcon final proves a bridge too far as Egypt dethrone ... Sport
  4. Marcus Rashford impresses Villa boss, teammates in win over Chelsea Soccer
  5. Ribeiro scores a stunner as Sundowns beat Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

Get ready for the Basketball Africa League Season 5!
The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24