Sport

Dylan Naidoo's South African Open victory reminds of grim apartheid past

02 March 2025 - 17:30 By Mark Gleeson
Dylan Naidoo of South Africa celebrates victory with the trophy following a play off against Laurie Canter of England on the 18th hole on day four of the Investec South African Open Championship 2025 at Durban Country Club on March 02, 2025.
Image: STUART FRANKLIN/Getty Images

Dylan Naidoo’s victory in the South African Open on Sunday was the first win by a player of Indian heritage in the tournament and achieved on the course where one of the uglier incidents in apartheid sport played out decades earlier.

The 27-year-old Naidoo took the biggest prize in South African golf in a playoff against Laurie Canter of England at the Durban Country Club, where another South African golfer of Indian ethnicity once had to collect his prize in the rain because racial laws meant he was not allowed in the club house.

Papaw Sewgolum won the Natal Open on the same course 62 years ago after overcoming a series of humiliations.

He had learnt the sport as caddie at the club, one of the country’s most famous courses, after being given a set of second-hand clubs and allowed to play on a Monday along with the other caddies.

Such was his obvious talent that a benefactor sponsored him to play in Europe, where he got an entry to The British Open and won the 1959 Dutch Open. He was prohibited from playing professionally in South Africa, however, where apartheid laws allowed no mixing of race groups in sporting arenas. After pressure from members, he was allowed to enter the 1963 Natal Open at the Durban Country Club under strict conditions, forced to change in a minivan and eat his meals with the black caddies as he was not allowed into the clubhouse, which was for white people only. When he won against the odds, the prize-giving ceremony that should have taken place inside because of the poor weather was conducted outside in the rain.

Sewgolum, who died aged 48 in 1978 from ill-health, was a sporting hero among South Africa’s large Indian population, who were treated as second-class citizens in the apartheid era. Indians first arrived as labourers during the late 1800s and Durban is one the largest ethnically Indian-populated cities outside India.

Naidoo enjoyed extensive support at the course.

“This is a special moment for me, it's a special moment for everybody here in Durban — it's overwhelming,” he said. “I said yesterday it felt like I was Tiger Woods. There were so many people following me and that gave me energy. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out.”

Naidoo’s triumph was made more poignant by the fact he is a graduate of a development programme which carries Sewgolum’s name and is aimed at helping young golfers from disadvantaged communities reach the professional ranks. 

SA Open co-leader Naidoo ‘felt like Tiger Woods out there’

As Dylan Naidoo stepped onto the 18th green in near darkness last night, the thunderous roars and cheers from Durban’s golf fans had him throwing his ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Blast from the past: Papwa trumps Player to win second Natal Open

Today in SA sport history: January 31
Sport
1 year ago

Emerging SA golfer Dylan Naidoo claims maiden Sunshine Tour title

Dylan Naidoo is acknowledged as one of the most talented young golfers in the country and the 24-year-old backed this up when he claimed his maiden ...
Sport
2 years ago

Tiger Woods announces death of mother: 'She was my biggest fan'

Tiger Woods has announced over social media his mother Kultida died on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Blast from the past: Papwa rains on Natal Open’s parade

Today in SA sports history: January 27
Sport
3 years ago

Blast from the past: Papwa breaks down barriers as he purrs to victory

Today in SA sports history: January 27
Sport
4 years ago

Former biker Ryan Peake goes from jail to New Zealand Open golf champion

His rehabilitation started when he was contacted in prison by a golf coach.
Sport
2 hours ago
