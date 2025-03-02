Sport

Former biker Ryan Peake goes from jail to New Zealand Open golf champion

02 March 2025 - 15:15 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ryan Peake of Australia celebrates after winning the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort on March 02, 2025. His rehabilitation started when he was contacted in prison by coach Ritchie Smith.
Ryan Peake of Australia celebrates after winning the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort on March 02, 2025. His rehabilitation started when he was contacted in prison by coach Ritchie Smith.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Ryan Peake, a former member of an outlawed motorcycle gang who served five years in jail for assault, hit a five-under-par 66 to win the 104th edition of the New Zealand Open by a shot on Sunday.

The burly Australian, who was released from prison in 2019, finished on 23-under 261 for the four rounds on the composite course at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown to claim his first title in his debut season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

A fifth birdie of the day at the 17th set up by a perfectly-judged eagle putt took the left-hander out of a four-way tie for the lead with fellow Australian Jack Thompson (63), South African Ian Snyman (66) and Japan's Higa Kazuki (66).

Peake held his nerve to sink a six-foot par putt at the last to secure the winner's cheque from the $1.12m co-sanctioned Asian Tour event as well as a ticket to this year's British Open at Royal Portrush.

“It's life-changing,” said the tattooed 31-year-old, who let out a huge roar when the ball landed in the cup.

“I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it. My coach, my family, my team, everyone believed. Most of all, I believed as well.

“Just changed my life. This is what I do, I want to be here and just play golf. The (back) story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf.”

A promising golfer in his youth, Peake hit the rails when he quit the game in his late teens and joined the Rebels motorcycle club, which the Australian government considers to be a criminal organisation.

His rehabilitation started when he was contacted in prison by coach Ritchie Smith, who encouraged him to take up the clubs again after his release from custody.

Peake's arrival in Queenstown was delayed while he gained the papers he requires to travel outside Australia because of his criminal record, but he made light of his lack of practice time on the course over the four days.

“I think just by getting here, I'd kind of already won, because it was just like another monkey off the back, just getting another stamp on that passport for me,” Peake added.

Thompson, Snyman and Higa Kazuki shared second place on 22-under with South Korea's Koh Gun-taek, who held a four-shot lead going into the final round, a further shot back in fifth place. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Naidoo and Canter lead the SA Open pack in Durban

Front pair go into Sunday’s final round one shot clear of England’s Marco Penge
Sport
5 hours ago

Bairstow and From share lead after SA Open day 1 rescued from drowning

Monumental effort by course maintenance staff to make waterlogged Durban Country Club course playable.
Sport
2 days ago

Burmester proud to be back to defend his SA Open title

Revamped Durban Country Club welcomes back a championship it has hosted more than any other
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. As Proteas do battle at Champions Trophy, Breetzke on outside kicking door down Cricket
  3. Blast from the past: Afcon final proves a bridge too far as Egypt dethrone ... Sport
  4. Marcus Rashford impresses Villa boss, teammates in win over Chelsea Soccer
  5. Ribeiro scores a stunner as Sundowns beat Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24
Anora Trailer #1 (2024)