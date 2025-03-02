“The golf course was a different animal in the wind. It was so much fun to play and such a great test. I like seeing the course with wind because I think that’s how it’s meant to play,” said Canter, who is looking for a double after winning the 2010 South African Amateur Championship.
Vismas Media/Sunshine Tour
Naidoo and Canter lead the SA Open pack in Durban
Front pair go into Sunday’s final round one shot clear of England’s Marco Penge
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Dylan Naidoo walked onto Durban Country Club’s 18th green and threw his arms up as Durban’s golf fans stood on their feet cheering the young South African who shares the lead with England’s Laurie Canter in the SA Open.
In near darkness and with the field having finally caught up after the suspensions caused by the heavy rain earlier in the week, Naidoo parred the last for a 71 and a share of the lead with Canter on 14 under par. Canter signed for a solid 68 on a windy and tricky day at Durban Country Club.
“I felt like Tiger Woods out there. It was outrageous,” said Naidoo, who is chasing a maiden DP World Tour victory after coming close with a runner-up finish in December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
“I had crowds that were five deep following me. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It was just like an overflow of emotion. I’m ready for everything the final round has in store.”
Naidoo and Canter go into Sunday’s final round one shot clear of England’s Marco Penge, while former SA Open champion Branden Grace, Darren Fichardt and amateur Christiaan Maas are level in fourth on 12 under par.
But Saturday’s wind was a true showcase of the changes made to this venerable golf course and where its real strengths lie.
“It was a Test match out there. It was really difficult with the wind swirling and it really was a case of patience and grinding,” Naidoo said.
Canter felt the same as he opened with a double bogey and then had to dig deep to get his challenge back on track.
“The golf course was a different animal in the wind. It was so much fun to play and such a great test. I like seeing the course with wind because I think that’s how it’s meant to play,” said Canter, who is looking for a double after winning the 2010 South African Amateur Championship.
Just two shots back, Grace has a second SA Open in his sights.
“It was just so amazing to see the crowds out there. I love this place and I’m looking forward to the final round,” he said.
Maas has easily wrapped up the Freddie Tait Cup for leading amateur as he also heads into the final round just two shots off the leaders.
