Sport

Trainer Fernandes heaps praise on Malajika, predicts he will stop Cafu

‘Everybody doubted he would have power at flyweight, but he stopped Jackson in two rounds’

03 March 2025 - 17:49
Ricardo Malajika after beating Jackson Chauke in their IBO flyweight title fight in the Palace Pandemonium boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday.
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Trainer Manny Fernandes has boldly predicted a stoppage win for his charge, reigning International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-bantamweight world champ Ricardo Malajika, over WBO world title holder Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu.

Cafu's trainer/manager Colin Nathan said he would be open to such a fight, if Malajika is registered by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

Fernandes, an unsung producer of national, international and world champions, was reacting to Malajika's second-round stoppage of IBO flyweight title-holder Jackson 'M3" Chauke at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening to become the new champion.

Arguably the best boxing tutor in South Africa, Fernandes began training Malajika early last year. Together, they have chalked up straight wins, including the boxer becoming South Africa's first IBO champion in two weight divisions, adding the flyweight title to his junior bantamweight belt.

“Everybody doubted he would have power at flyweight, but he stopped Jackson in two rounds,” Fernandes said.

“In his fight [in August], he stopped previously unstopped Yanga Siqgibo [Malajika's second successful defence of the junior-bantamweight belt in August] in round 11. Cafu has never been stopped before, but he will also be stopped.”

Cafu is undefeated after 14 fights. He won the WBO belt on October 14 in Japan, defeating Kosei Tanaka on points to end the reign of the Japanese former WBO mini-flyweight, junior-flyweight and flyweight belt-holder.

That was Cafu's first fight under Nathan, who he joined in June.

“Malajika is the No 1 boxer I made a world champ — better than Isaac Hlatshwayo, who won the IBO lightweight and welterweight titles; and Malcolm Klassen, who won the IBF junior-lightweight belts,” Fernandes said.

“Nobody has the mindset of Malajika — can you imagine being a world champ at junior-bantamweight and go down a weight division and stop a champ in that division?”

Contacted for comment after Fernandes' bold prediction, Nathan said: “If they want a title shot, they must tell their promoter [Rodney Berman] to get him rated in the WBO and then call me — they have my mobile number.

“Believing that he can beat my world champion is like believing in the tooth fairy. Furthermore, we are not a local world champion, we won our title the hard way.”

‘A real champion’: history for ‘Magic Man’ Malajika as he unseats Chauke

‘I wish he could go on and win one of the most lucrative belts like the IBF or WBC’
Sport
1 day ago

Nathan said they are working on Cafu defending his title against Australian Andrew Maloney, a former WBO champion, in South Africa.

“Cafu fought Jackson in 2022 and unfortunately Jackson grew older that night. Here is a guy who has lost to Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sikho Nqothole calling out a world champ who has beaten a credible former four-weight world champ.

“Maybe Malajika must first beat Nqothole, who he lost to on points in 2022.”

On the victory against Chauke, Fernandes said: “We were looking for the KO in round 8, 9 or 10 but with the power he's generating ...

“There is cross training I have been giving him. With all the experience I have training 10 world champions surely I should know what I am doing.

“I don't let other people do cross training. I do it myself; you can see with the conditioning. I am hands-on with all my fighters.”

