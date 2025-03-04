Blast from the past: Heyns sets her first of 14 world records in Durban
Today in SA sport history: March 4
04 March 2025 - 04:30
1896 — Skipper Barberton Halliwell top-scores with 41 as South Africa are bowled out for 134 by England to lose the second Test at Old Wanderers by an innings and 197 runs and slip to an irreparable 0-2 in the three-match series...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.