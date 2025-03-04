Sport

Cafu throws gauntlet at two-weight IBO world title holder Malajika

‘Malajika is a good boxer and I am not taking anything away from him, but he won't beat me’

05 March 2025 - 09:40
Phumelele Cafu arrives at OR Tambo International Airport in October 2024 after being crowned WBO junior-bantamweight champion with his win against Kosei Tanaka in Japan.
Image: Veli NhlaGpo

Phumelele Cafu says he knew once International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-bantamweight world champion Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika defeated Jackson “M3" Chauke on Saturday evening, the victor's team would throw the gauntlet to him.

Malajika ended Chauke's reign as the IBO flyweight holder by a second-round knockout at Emperors Palace, making him the two-weight IBO world title holder.

His trainer Manny Fernandes said: “In his [Malajika's] fight [in August] he stopped previously unstopped Yanga Siqgibo [Malajika's second successful defence of the IBO junior-bantamweight belt in August] in round 11. Cafu has never been stopped before, but he will also be stopped.”

Asked about Fernandes' bold statement, the Johannesburg-based World Boxing Organisation (WBO) champion Cafu said: “I never lost a fight, let alone being stopped.

“Malajika is a good boxer and I am not taking anything away from him, but he won't beat me. The last two boxers he stopped recently [Siqgibo and Chauke] are past their prime.

“They are making noise now just because they stopped Jackson, who is 39 years old, but I knew this would be the case.

“I will beat Malajika and show them that I am the king of the division.” .

Cafu's trainer and manager Colin Nathan said: “If they want a title shot, they must tell their promoter [Rodney Berman] to first get him rated in the WBO and then call me. They have my mobile number.

“Believing he can beat my world champion is like believing in the tooth fairy. Furthermore, we are not a local world champion, we won our title the hard way.

“Cafu fought Jackson in 2022 and Jackson grew older that night. Here is a guy who has lost to Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sikho Nqothole, calling out a world champ who has beaten a credible former four-weight world champ.

“Maybe Malajika must first beat Nqothole, who he lost to on points in 2022.”

SowetanLIVE

