“Then I’ve still got a DP World [Tour] card, which is also not an easy task to secure a card on this tour.
“I don’t quite know yet. I need to take it as it comes and see where we go with it,” added Fichardt, saying he was looking forward to the idea of playing with the stars of old.
“It’s nice to play with the older generation, the guys I was looking up to when I was younger. I'm looking forward to that chapter in my life.”
Fichardt reiterated his belief that the new crop of South African professionals were highly talented and edging towards major wins.
“Very exciting. I’ll probably leave out a few guys, but just off the top of my head, Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper, [Ryan] van Velzen and over on the PGA Tour you’ve got [Aldrich] Potgieter.
“I’m excited to see what Christiaan Maas is going to do when he turns pro.”
Maas finished with Fichardt in Durban.
‘Old-timer’ Darren Fichardt looking forward to Joburg Open challenge
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Darren Fichardt is hoping the weather plays ball at the Joburg Open at Houghton from Thursday to Sunday after a rain-shortened South African Open in Durban where he ended tied fourth.
The forecast is promising, but Fichardt, who finished second here last season, was reluctant to try to guess a winning score.
He noted the course was similar to the previous tournament at the start of the 2024 season in November 2023.
“Maybe the rough is a little thicker, but ja, all in all, same scenario — [hit] fairways, [hit] greens.
“The greens are a little softer this year so I would think it would be a little slower than last year,” said Fichardt, whose 15-under-par runner-up effort was three strokes behind winner Dean Burmester.
Fichardt, who turns 50 in May, said Houghton rewards accuracy more than distance.
“I’ve lost a lot more distance from when I was younger, but a course like this, you don’t benefit too much from distance. It’s more positional play and leaving the ball on the right side of the pin, so it brings all the ages in.”
Fichardt, who will become eligible for the senior tours after his birthday, still has to decide what he will focus on this year, given that he also has a DP World Tour card.
“I’ve got hopefully three senior majors and then I’ve got an exemption on the Legends [the Europe-based tour] and hopefully I can edge my way onto the [US-based] Champions Tour as well.
Mental coach lifted Dylan Naidoo's game ahead of historic SA Open win
“Then I’ve still got a DP World [Tour] card, which is also not an easy task to secure a card on this tour.
“I don’t quite know yet. I need to take it as it comes and see where we go with it,” added Fichardt, saying he was looking forward to the idea of playing with the stars of old.
“It’s nice to play with the older generation, the guys I was looking up to when I was younger. I'm looking forward to that chapter in my life.”
Fichardt reiterated his belief that the new crop of South African professionals were highly talented and edging towards major wins.
“Very exciting. I’ll probably leave out a few guys, but just off the top of my head, Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper, [Ryan] van Velzen and over on the PGA Tour you’ve got [Aldrich] Potgieter.
“I’m excited to see what Christiaan Maas is going to do when he turns pro.”
Maas finished with Fichardt in Durban.
READ MORE
Dylan Naidoo’s South African Open victory reminds of grim apartheid past
SA Open co-leader Naidoo ‘felt like Tiger Woods out there’
‘What’s just happened?’: Veerman holds off Potgieter to win the Nedbank
Former biker Ryan Peake goes from jail to New Zealand Open golf champion
How a hole in her shoe helped SA’s Buhai get second-best day 1 Games golf score
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos