Malajika’s team prepares third title bout for the champ

Big fights are coming thick and fast for Golden Gloves, with ‘Magic Man’ one of boxing’s hottest commodities

11 March 2025 - 11:59
Referee Allen Matakane and victor Ricardo Malajika after his IBO world title flyweight win at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on March 1.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Big fights are coming thick and fast as Golden Gloves doubles down. The cheers had barely died down and promoter Rodney Berman was already plotting his future moves, not least of them involving superstar Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika.

The IBO junior-bantamweight champion was in imperious form at Emperors Palace two weekends ago, knocking out ring veteran Jackson “M3" Chauke in the second round to lift the IBO flyweight belt.

There are challengers lurking but for the moment, “Magic Man”, trained by the accomplished Manny Fernandes, ranks as one of boxing’s hottest commodities, which is why plans are afoot to steer him to a third title, potentially featuring a famous green belt.

For the moment though, the Brian Mitchell-managed two-weight IBO world title holder is poised to make a title defence on August 9 at the Palace of Dreams in Kempton Park.

That is where Malajika made history two weeks ago, becoming the first local boxer in the history of the IBO to hold two belts simultaneously since the Florida, US-based boxing body began working with South Africa in 1998.

Berman's plans, though, don’t involve indulging local challengers, reasoning they need him more than he needs them.

“His trajectory is well set,” said the veteran promoter.

Expectations are it will be a family double in August, with Malajika's younger brother Charlton Malajika being readied for an IBO youth title shot — after Kevin Lerena and Tommy Oosthuizen, who both took this route to higher honours.

Charlton was sensational two weekends ago, demonstrating the depth of talent in South African boxing as he knocked out former WBF champ Gcina Makhoba in the third round. Charlton is also trained by Fernandes and managed by Mitchell.

Berman remarked Charlton was “just dynamite” and was moved to add his stable was as good as any he has had in the past 40 years.

Berman ran off the list of headliners, citing Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman, Roarke Knapp, Siyakholwa Kuse and Malajika as big names that would take some stopping.

Golden Gloves' development show two weekends ago had fans enthused. Berman said he was “blown away by the future superstars” who grabbed their moment. He specifically mentioned Sanele “V16” Sogcwayi, who blasted out Adivaho Nemutazhela in two rounds.

“It was like seeing a young Dingaan Thobela,” remarked the veteran promoter, who also singled out heavyweight Jean Alberts for praise. “The plan is to keep him busy, fighting him in April and then July or August before a possible shot at the WBC youth belt by year-end.”

“It’s the sort of fast-tracking designed to keep Alberts’ growing legion of fans happy, but it may also sate fans’ appetite for a local heavyweight of genuine international promise.”

Cafu throws gauntlet at two-weight IBO world title holder Malajika

‘Malajika is a good boxer and I am not taking anything away from him, but he won't beat me’
6 days ago

Berman said Beaven Sibanda will make his return before long, having last fought when he lost to Kuse for the WBC silver mini-flyweight belt.

The eagerly awaited “Rising Titans” four-man light-heavyweight eliminator was warmly received. Unfancied Michael Head and Bryan Thysse eliminated Tuvia Wewege and Bonginkosi Nhlapho and are in the running for the vacant national title.

Berman's company will stage a boxing extravaganza to be headlined by Koopman against Uisman Lima for the IBO junior-middleweight belt on May 31.

Newly crowned WBC Africa junior-middleweight champ Brandon Thysse will headline a strong local card on July 3, which also includes the final showdown between Head and Bryan for the vacant national light-heavyweight belt.

On the undercard, Dean Promnick will take a serious step up in class against Donjuan van Heerden, a fight that will doubtless have domestic fans arguing as to the outcome.

