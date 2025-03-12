Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 match’
Today in SA sport history: March 12
12 March 2025 - 04:39
1889 — Slow left-arm bowler Albert Rose-Innes takes 5/43 South Africa bowl out England for 148 at St George’s Park in their first ever cricket Test. The first South African bowler to take a Test wicket was left-arm medium-pacer Gus Kempis, who bowled George Ulyett for four. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.