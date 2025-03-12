Sport

Marioné Fourie, Prudence Sekgodiso in good form ahead of world champs

12 March 2025 - 18:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marioné Fourie on her way to winning the 100m hurdles at the Athletics South African Grand Prix meet at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Marioné Fourie on her way to winning the 100m hurdles at the Athletics South African Grand Prix meet at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Marioné Fourie cracked the fastest season-opener of her career to date, winning her 100m hurdles race in a confidence-boosting 12.77sec at the first grand prix meet at Pilditch stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

“I’m very excited,” said Fourie, who is gearing up for the world indoor championships in Nanjing, China, that kick off next Friday.

“This gives me a lot of confidence because we didn’t know where we’re standing in training. So having the fastest season’s best just shows that we are ready for next week.”

Prudence Sekgodiso, who is also heading to China, was chuffed with her performance in the 800m, where she trotted for three-quarters of the track before finally stepping on the gas to win in 1min 59.01sec ahead of her Botswana training partner, Oratile Nowe (1:59.46).

Charne Swart was third in 2:01.57.

“I’m glad I maintained that sub-2 minutes,” said Sekgodiso, who reached the women’s 800m final at the Paris Olympics last year. “It shows that there’s something heading into the world championships.”

Sekgodiso said she had been preparing for the 1,500m for the past couple of events, only to discover the event had been scrapped from the schedule.

“I’m actually shocked … I’ve been doing long-style training, but yet I still got under two minutes. I don’t know how I did it … I just have the natural speed in me,” added Sekgodiso, pointing out she preferred the indoor competition, which felt shorter on 200m laps, had no weather issues and a loud crowd right alongside the track.

Leandri Holtzhauzen set her fourth South African record in the women’s hammer throw, hitting 67.95m.

And Zeney Geldenhuys, Miranda Coetzee, Shirley Nekhubui and Marli Viljoen powered the women’s 4x400m team to a 3:28.30 national record, easily beating Zimbabwe by more than 45 seconds in the process. 

In the shock of the night, 18-year-old Karabo Letebele won the men’s 100m, downing veteran Emile Erasmus and Kenya’s African record-holder, Ferdinand Omanyala.

Letebele clocked a 10.19 personal best to see off Erasmus, who was credited with the same time, and Omanyala (10.22).

In the men’s shot put former under-20 world champion Kyle Blignaut finished second behind Aiden Smith, who won with a heave of 20.73. Blignaut had a best of 19.08.

Jovan van Vuuren won the men’s long jump in 7.67m.

The second grand prix meet is scheduled for the University of Johannesburg stadium next Wednesday. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ronwen Williams set to return for Sundowns against AmaZulu in huge boost for ... Soccer
  2. Patrice Motsepe gets four more years, re-elected Caf president Soccer
  3. New local water polo body formed amid split with Swimming SA Sport
  4. Luvo Manyonga holds off on Pretoria return as he gushes about long jump Sport
  5. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks