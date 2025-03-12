Sport

New local water polo body formed amid split with Swimming SA

12 March 2025 - 10:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Olufunke Gando in action for SA at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka where the women achieved a best-ever finish of 12th.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

A group of water polo enthusiasts disillusioned with Swimming SA (SSA) have formed an autonomous body to run their discipline, though they plan to seek recognition from the national federation.

SA Water Polo (SAWP) said late on Tuesday the new organisation was “not a breakaway, but rather an empowered evolution of water polo in the country, undertaken by the sport’s true custodians”.

SSA is responsible for swimming, open-water water swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo and enjoys recognition from World Aquatics, the international governing body for the disciplines, and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

“SA Water Polo calls on all clubs, players, coaches and referees to register and be part of the historic movement. With unified action South African water polo will thrive domestically and on the world stage,” SAWP said.

“Should existing SA governing bodies fail to recognise the legitimacy of the transition, SA Water Polo will engage directly with World Aquatics to secure recognition as the rightful representative of the sport in SA.”

There has been discontent within water polo about how it is managed by SSA, with the national body accused of not taking the discipline seriously by, among other things, naming national teams too late for meaningful preparation and giving up Olympic spots for the men’s and women’s teams at last year’s Paris Games.

“For decades water polo in SA faced challenges, particularly in areas under the influence of [SSA]. Despite SSA’s efforts, the sport has struggled to fully transform and meet diversity objectives set by national policies,” SAWP said.

“Recognising this, most of the water polo community, including key regional leaders, Masters representatives and passionate supporters, have united to take control of the sport’s future,” SAWP said.

SSA has previously said the disgruntled members were a minority, but SAWP claimed to have significant support from with the Gauteng and Western Cape structures along with Buffalo City, SA Masters “and the players, coaches, parents and leaders within the officially registered water polo communities”.

The key will be winning official recognition.

In theory it’s possible. In Australia the Olympic aquatic disciplines run independently of each other, notably swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

SAWP’s plan of action, such as arranging international tours, requires official sanction or they’ll be a private organisation without the right to award national colours and compete in the sport’s mainstream tournaments.

An interim executive has been established with plans for an election within six months. 

Interim CEO Robbie Taylor said: “We are taking control, building the future and ensuring our athletes have the opportunities they deserve.”

