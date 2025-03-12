Sport

Tiger Woods undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

12 March 2025 - 06:59 By Reuters
Tiger Woods Woods said he sustained the injury while training at home in Florida, US.
Image: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Woods said on social media he sustained the injury while training at home in Jupiter, Florida.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

“This morning, Dr Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Stucken didn't immediately provide a timetable but said there were no issues during the surgery.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Stucken said.

Woods, 49, didn't enter this week's The Players Championship at TCP Sawgrass, citing an inability to practice lately while also dealing with the death of his mother.

The last official tournament Woods played was a missed cut at the 2024 Open Championship last July. He also played in TGL events this season.

Woods has long been plagued by health issues. He underwent his sixth back operation last September and continues to deal with the effects of a 2021 car accident.

The latest surgery knocks Woods, a 15-time major champion, out of next month's Masters.

“I am back home  and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab,” Woods said.

“Thank you for all the support.”

— Field Level Media

