Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs
Today in SA sport history: March 13
13 March 2025 - 04:30
1889 — South Africa are bowled out for 129 before England knock off the required 66 runs to win the first Test at St George’s Park by eight wickets. South Africa’s first-ever Test, scheduled for three days, was over in two...
