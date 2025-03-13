Sport

Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs

Today in SA sport history: March 13

13 March 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1889 — South Africa are bowled out for 129 before England knock off the required 66 runs to win the first Test at St George’s Park by eight wickets. South Africa’s first-ever Test, scheduled for three days, was over in two...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New local water polo body formed amid split with Swimming SA Sport
  2. Patrice Motsepe gets four more years, re-elected Caf president Soccer
  3. Invest in infrastructure, Motsepe urges governments as he returns as Caf ... Soccer
  4. Luvo Manyonga holds off on Pretoria return as he gushes about long jump Sport
  5. Shalulile scores 100th goal for Sundowns as they beat AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks