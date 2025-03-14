Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell cuts Beard down to size in 10th title defence

Today in SA sport history: March 14

14 March 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria Sport
  2. Maharaj makes merry against Titans to take Dolphins to One-Day Cup final Cricket
  3. Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training Soccer
  4. New local water polo body formed amid split with Swimming SA Sport
  5. Invest in infrastructure, Motsepe urges governments as he returns as Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Morgan Mammila believes he should be given more credit for what he’s achieved
Health Beat #27 | Not enough jobs for state doctors — what does that mean for ...