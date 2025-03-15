Sport

Whirlwind Walaza breaks 10-second barrier over 100m to join elite group

15 March 2025 - 16:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African sprinting sensation Bayanda Walaza celebrates after winning the 200m race at the under-20 world championships in Lima, Peru, last year.
South African sprinting sensation Bayanda Walaza celebrates after winning the 200m race at the under-20 world championships in Lima, Peru, last year.
Image: Oscar Muñoz Badilla

South Africa’s wunderkind sprinter Bayanda Walaza has just become the ninth South African to dip under 10 seconds in the 100m, lowering the national under-20 mark in the process.

The 19-year-old, a member of the 4x100m team that won Olympic silver in Paris last year, crossed the line in 9.99 sec to win the Gauteng North championships at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Walaza, also the under-20 world 100m and 200m champion, beat Gift Leotlela (10.17) and Emile Erasmus (10.26) to take the provincial title.

His time also made him only the seventh under-20 athlete in history to break the 10-second barrier, joining Botswana star Letsile Tebogo, the second-fastest at 9.91, in this elite group. 

Walaza, who turned 19 in February, underlined again the need to keep the relay team in shape ahead of the world championships in Tokyo in September. 

READ MORE

New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria

Karabo Letebele, who matriculated from Grey College in Bloem last year, was not surprised by his 10.19sec PB
Sport
2 days ago

Luvo Manyonga holds off on Pretoria return as he gushes about long jump

‘Jumping is a nice thing for me. It’s [making] people smile. Entertaining is the best thing for me’
Sport
4 days ago

Sex offender Free State athletics president suspended by national body

Controversial Athletics Free State (AFS) president Steven Swarts has been suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry, Athletics South Africa (ASA) said ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  2. New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria Sport
  3. Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training Soccer
  4. Maharaj makes merry against Titans to take Dolphins to One-Day Cup final Cricket
  5. Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Singer Nick Soul launched his debut album Timeless
GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...