Sport

Blast from the past: Philander mows down NZ as ruthless Proteas take Test series lead

Today in SA sport history: March 17

17 March 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — The second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand ends in a tame draw in Auckland, but the visitors win the series 1-0...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Whirlwind Walaza breaks 10-second barrier over 100m to join elite group Sport
  2. Swimming South Africa pours cold water on new national water polo body Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against ... Soccer
  5. Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race Soccer

Latest Videos

Nightclub fire in North Macedonia leaves dozens dead | REUTERS
Cubans left in the dark after electrical grid fails | REUTERS