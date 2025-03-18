Blast from the past: Proteas finally break World Cup knockout spell
Today in SA sport history: March 18
18 March 2025 - 04:30
2002 — The Proteas fight back from a first-innings deficit of 148 to beat Australia by five wickets in the third and final Test at Kingsmead. Resuming on 264/4 in South Africa’s chase of 335, Jacques Kallis made an unbeaten 61 and Ashwell Prince 48 to secure the victory. The visitors won the series 2-1. ..
