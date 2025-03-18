Women’s elite sports to generate more than $2.35bn in 2025, says Deloitte

Global revenues in women's elite sports will surpass $2.35bn in 2025, up from $1.88bn last year, Deloitte said on Tuesday.

The projected amount based on match day, broadcast and commercial revenues is predicted to have increased by 240% in four years, Deloitte said. In 2024, annual global revenue for women's elite sports had crossed the billion-dollar threshold for the first time.

Commercial income is predicted to bring in the largest share of revenue at 54% this year, while broadcast is expected to rise to 25% and match day revenues to contribute 21%, Deloitte added.

Basketball and football are projected to remain as the two highest revenue-generating sports in 2025 at 44% and 35%, respectively.